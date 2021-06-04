Video shows Newark police officers attacked while trying to make an arrest

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Newark officers getting attacked while making arrest

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New video shows police officers in Newark getting attacked while trying to make an arrest.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were trying to arrest a man who was accused of gun possession. A group then descended on the officers and then began attacking them.

At least two officers were injured and had to be hospitalized.



The incident sparked a war of words between the police union and the Newark Mayor's Office. Mayor Ras Baraka originally said that no officers were attacked and the union was stoking fear.

"As we continue to build trust between police and community in the City of Newark, the false narrative of the incident Tuesday afternoonbetween our officers and three residents during an attempted gun arrest undermines those efforts, stoking fear in our officers that they are dealing with a hostile community, and sending an implicit message to the community that our police are fair game," Baraka said in a statement.

The two officers who were knocked to the ground have been released from the hospital.

ALSO READ | Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett obtained exclusive video of a wild shootout on a Bushwick street in which five people were shot outside of a bodega.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyarrestpolice officerbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News