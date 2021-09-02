Anthony Johnson rescues stranded fish in Passaic, New Jersey

The carp were carried into the streets of Passaic by the floodwaters and then were left stranded when the waters receded.
Anthony piled the fish into a bucket before dropping them back into the Passaic River.
At least 11 people were killed in flooding across New Jersey as Ida pounded the area with rain and flash flooding, with two others also feared swept away.
RELATED | How much rain fell in NY, NJ amid historic Ida flooding?
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip