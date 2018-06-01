New Jersey playground burns to a crisp just before summer

A playground fire has left children and their parents without a place to go and play just as the summer season gets underway.The badly burned remains of what was once a slide, ladder and climbing wall melted from the intense heat of a blaze fueled by plastic and mulch at John Long Memorial Park on Friday.The fire inspector is working to determine what sparked the blaze that sent thick smoke into the air and flames so high they scorched the trees.The fire was reported shortly after noon and was quickly knocked down. The playground area was empty during the day and residents say the only people they noticed were work crews doing routine maintenance inside the park.The severity of the fire bent metal and left sections of the play area twisted and charred.Now families are left hoping the town will replace the mess.----------