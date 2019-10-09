New Jersey police sergeant indicted on luring charges

HOWELL, New Jersey -- A suspended police sergeant accused of trying to have sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been indicted on luring charges.

The state attorney general's office says 48-year-old Richard Conte also faces counts of official misconduct, attempted child endangerment and attempted sexual contact with a child in the indictment handed up Wednesday.

Conte was arrested in September 2018 after he allegedly tried to meet the girl, who he had been chatting with online. Authorities say the girl was actually an undercover police detective.

Conte, a Farmingdale resident who had served with the Howell Township police force since 1997, was suspended without pay following his arrest. He faces nearly 27 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

A message left for Conte's lawyer was not immediately returned.

