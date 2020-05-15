Coronavirus News: New Jersey primary to be mainly vote-by-mail election

The state's primary is set for July 7.
Murphy said all registered Democratic and Republican voters will receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot, while all unaffiliated and inactive voters will receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot application.
"We will ensure that a limited number of in-person polling places in each county will be open to ensure that everyone can exercise their right to vote," Murphy said. "No one should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote."
There will be a limited number of polling places open in each county.
No one should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote.
The deadline by which votes must be received by a county Board of Elections to be counted as valid will be extended from 48 hours after polls close to seven days after polls close.
"We will ensure every vote is counted," Murphy said.
