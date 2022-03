Gov. Murphy to deliver NJ budget address in person for 1st time since pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will unveil his budget proposal Tuesday for next fiscal year.The governor delayed the budget address by two weeks to give COVID case numbers more time to decrease so he could deliver the speech in-person for the first time in two years.The budget includes a property tax relief program announced last week.The ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program will distribute $900 million in property tax relief to nearly 1.8 million homeowners and renters across the state.Murphy said this budget aims to make New Jersey "stronger, fairer, and more affordable."----------