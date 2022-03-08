Politics

Gov. Murphy to deliver NJ budget address in person for 1st time since pandemic

Murphy to deliver 1st in-person NJ budget address since pandemic

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will unveil his budget proposal Tuesday for next fiscal year.

The governor delayed the budget address by two weeks to give COVID case numbers more time to decrease so he could deliver the speech in-person for the first time in two years.

The budget includes a property tax relief program announced last week.



The ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program will distribute $900 million in property tax relief to nearly 1.8 million homeowners and renters across the state.

Murphy said this budget aims to make New Jersey "stronger, fairer, and more affordable."

