New Jersey serial killer charged with murder of fourth young victim

By Eyewitness News
New Jersey convicted serial killer charged with murder of fourth young victim

ESSEX COUNTY, New Jersey -- A convicted serial killer is charged with the murder of a fourth young victim.

Prosecutors say Khalil Wheeler Weaver killed Mawa Doumbia, 15, of Newark. She was last seen alive on October 7, 2016.

Doumbia's remains were discovered in an old carriage house in Orange, New Jersey in May 2019. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled.

Using digital evidence, detectives determined Weaver met the young girl online, solicited her for sex, killed her in the vacant building, and then covered up her body.

On Thursday, Weaver was formally charged with her murder.



Last year, he was sentenced to 160 years in prison for the murders of Sarah Butler, 20, Joanne Brown, 33, and Robin West in 2016.

