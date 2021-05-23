20-year-old from Paterson accused of sexual assault against minor

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

20-year-old from Paterson charged with sexual assault of minor

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 20-year-old from Paterson, New Jersey, has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a minor.

The Passaic County Prosecutor says Edwin Paradis engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl last year when she was 14.


There is no information on how the accusations came to light.

If convicted, Paradis faces up to 15 years in prison for sex assault and child endangerment.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information on this case or any other incidents connected to Paradis to contact them.

TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC

EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countyarrestsex assaultchild sex assaultchild endangerment
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News