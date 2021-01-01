Newark police critically injure suspect in shooting at start of New Year

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey shot a suspect just after midnight in Newark.

Officers were responding to reports of shots fired on South 11th Street.


The person shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One officer was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say a gun was recovered at the scene.


The state attorney general's office will investigate the shooting, per state guidelines.

