Police officer involved in Jersey City shooting, officials report

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A police officer was involved in a shooting in Jersey City, officials report.
The shooting happened in the area of MLK Drive and Union Street on Tuesday evening.
Officials say three shots were fired, and the suspect was struck in the wrist.
This is breaking story, and will be updated
