Body found in New Jersey woods, near where searchers looking for missing woman Stephanie Parze

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A body was discovered in a wooded area in New Jersey, near where searchers were looking for Stephanie Parze, who disappeared on October 30th.
The body was found off Route 9 in Old Bridge.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Parze's ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen was considered a person of interest. He was arrested on other charges and later released.
