A Sayreville War Memorial High School teacher is accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with several high school students.Eric Pieklo, a 50-year-old woodshop teacher, was arrested and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, and five counts of engaging in criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree with female students between 16 -18 years of age, prosecutors said.The investigation began when Sayreville Police responded to a report from school officials regarding one of the teachers.Investigators found that Pieklo engaged in inappropriate conduct with three female students between the ages of 16-18 at his workshop located in South Amboy as well as at the Sayreville High School. This included the inappropriate touching of the students as well as inappropriate comments made to those students.The incidents occurred from January 2018 through December 2018.Pieklo also provided two students, one of which was a male student, with marijuana and alcohol at his workshop located in South Amboy, officials said.He is currently suspended with pay from the Sayreville War Memorial High School where he was employed as a teacher for 14 years with tenure.He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick pending his initial court appearance.----------