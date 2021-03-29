Weather

New Jersey storm damage: Strong winds rip off motel roof, trees toppled

By Eyewitness News
NEPTUNE CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Many are cleaning up in New Jersey after strong winds from a storm left behind significant damage.

The storm hit just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the worst of the damage happened in Neptune where strong winds ripped the roof off the Neptune Motor Lodge.


"All damage reports received so far were due to straight line winds," the National Weather Service said. "This includes in Neptune Twp, New Jersey, where very preliminary accounts from first responders on Sunday evening led to speculation of a possible tornado. Damage in that area, including to the roof of the Americas Best Value Inn, was consistent with straight line winds of around 70 mph, which likely caused the roof to peel off."

Several guests had to be evacuated when the storm shattered the hotel's windows and sent debris flying.

Trees were toppled in Scotch Plains, while Linden saw significant damage when a tree came crashing down on a home on Henry Street.

The fire department blocked the street to clear downed wires and the tree.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

ALSO READ | Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.



Check the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherneptunemonmouth countynew jerseythunderstormweathertornadostorm damage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Opening statement in trial of ex-cop charged in George Floyd death: LIVE
Container ship in Suez Canal set free, authorities say
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
COVID Updates: UK lifts stay-at-home order after nearly 3 months
Vaccination eligibility expands in NJ as new mega-site opens
NY poised to legalize recreational pot; Vote expected Tuesday
Show More
Are you 'revenge shopping' to relieve pandemic stress?
Tribeca Film Festival announces return, set for June
LIRR restores service after cuts led to overcrowding
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
Ban on renter evictions during pandemic is extended
More TOP STORIES News