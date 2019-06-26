New Jersey woman accused of stabbing twin sister to death

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Police have arrested a Camden, New Jersey, woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death over the weekend.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning outside of the Centennial Apartments on East State Street.Authorities say officers found 27-year-old Anna Ramirez suffering from a stab wound to her chest. She was later pronounced dead.Ramirez's twin sister, 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez, was arrested in connection to her death.Ramirez was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.----------