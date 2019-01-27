New law potentially huge step forward for child sex abuse victims

In what would be a huge step forward for victims of child sex abuse, on Monday, Albany is expected to pass and sign a new law which would allow victims to sue until they are 55 years old.Mitchell Scher says he was sexually abused by his doctor for a decade starting from the age of six.Scher says he wants somebody to pay for what he went through."I was raised to respect people - especially doctors and priests. If the doctor told me to stand on my head in the corner, I would have stood on my head in the corner," he said.It is not uncommon for young victims to take years - even decades to process the sex abuse and have the courage to take action, which is why advocates are applauding the new Child Victims Act, which will allow victims in New York State to sue until they are 55. If they are already older than 55, like Scher, who is now 64, they will have a one-year grace period to file their claims."This is a historic change for statute of limitations for child sex abuse. It's also an historic chance for anyone with claim to seek justice," said Scher's attorney, Jennifer Freeman.The Catholic Church in New York had historically opposed extending the statute of limitations, but has now changed its position: 'we pray that all survivors find the healing they so desperately deserve.'Scher says the man who molested him was Dr. Reginald Archibald, a renowned endocrinologist and professor at Rockefeller University Hospital. He has since died.As more patients now come forward with similar allegations, they could all, soon, be able to sue the hospital.Scher says he wasn't able to put a name on his nightmare until he was almost 40: child sex abuse.----------