u.s. & world

Jeremy Brooks of New Mexico ID'd as American killed in Russia plane crash

EMBED <>More Videos

A recent college graduate from New Mexico has been identified as the American who died when a regional jet made a fiery landing at a Moscow airport late Sunday.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM -- A recent college graduate from New Mexico has been identified as the American who died when a regional jet made a fiery landing at a Moscow airport late Sunday.

Jeremy Brooks, 22, had recently graduated from a school in Colorado Springs and was regarded in his community as a well-known fishing guide, ABC affiliate KOAT-TV reported. Ivan Valdez, Brooks' longtime supervisor, told KOAT that Brooks was working as a guide in Moscow before the accident.

Brooks and 40 others were killed after a Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by the Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot burst into flames while making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. At least two children are among the dead, according to local authorities.

EMBED More News Videos

Forty-one people were killed Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said.



The plane had taken off from Sheremetyevo but turned back within minutes, asking for an emergency landing. The plane came down hard on the runway and flames and black smoke burst from its underside.

Russia's main investigative body said both of the plane's flight recorders - data and voice - have been recovered from the charred wreckage. Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko was also quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying that investigators were looking into three main possibilities behind the cause of the disaster: inexperienced pilots, equipment failure and bad weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
air travelrussiaplane accidentaviationu.s. & world
RELATED
Russia plane crash: Pilot says jet was struck by lightning
U.S. & WORLD
Russia plane crash: Pilot says jet was struck by lightning
Officer on verge of retirement fatally shot; killer at large
Pres. Trump to award Tiger Woods with Medal of Freedom
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ron Darling, Mets great, announces he has thyroid cancer
6 female correction officers charged with illegal strip searches
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Woman raped, family terrorized in Queens home invasion
NY officials won't disclose facilities hit by deadly superbug
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
Show More
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
2nd span of Kosciuszko Bridge expected to open this year
Pres. Trump to award Tiger Woods with Medal of Freedom
Guilty plea in 2015 murder, woman killed with fire extinguisher
2-year-old dead, 1-year-old hurt after 55-foot drop from rooftop
More TOP STORIES News