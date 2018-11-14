New NYPD tool described as 'worst nightmare for a criminal'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The NYPD and the New York City Police Foundation unveiled a new crime-fighting tool Wednesday in Harlem that is being described as "the worst nightmare for a criminal."
The department's new Crime Stoppers truck is equipment with a mobile digital billboard, with large screens on either side of the truck allowing police to play video surveillance of people officers are looking for in connection with a crime in the community where that crime occurred.
The vehicle can also disseminate other public safety messages.
"If this goes well, this should be the worst nightmare for a criminal in New York City," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "It's state of the art in terms of delivering critical information on a very quick basis."
Chief Shea described the new vehicle as the latest development in modernization efforts throughout the department to increase its social media and community presence, providing the public more ways to contact officers and anonymously provide tips about unsolved crimes.
"Over the years, Crime Stoppers has evolved from posters to getting tips through social media, photos and via text," NYC Police Foundation Chairman Andrew Tisch said. "Now this truck has the technology and presence in the community to generate even more accurate and actionable tips."
Crime Stoppers has handed out more than $2.4 million in rewards for tips that have helped lead to arrests over the past 35 years, and officials say tips to Crime Stoppers have helped solve 1,526 murders and attempted murders and 2,186 robberies.
The Police Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting the police department, provides the financial support that allows for the Crime Stoppers program and other public safety initiatives.
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or to text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES) and enter "TIPs577."
Tips can be made anonymously. Information leading to an arrest and indictment can result in a $2,500 reward..
For more information on Crime Stoppers, visit CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org/
