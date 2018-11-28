Police released the photos of two men wanted in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in the Bronx.It happened as she was walking at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on East 173rd Street and Manor Avenue in the Soundview section.According to police, the teen heard gunshots and suddenly felt pain.She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. The girl is listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.So far there have been no arrests.The first suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 20-years-old, thin build with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants, hooded sweatshirt and a multi-colored jacket.The second suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 20-years-old, heavy build with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants, hooded sweatshirt and a dark colored hooded winter jacket.Police are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance video from nearby stores.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------