New photos of suspects in shooting of 15-year-old Bronx girl

EMBED </>More Videos

The shooting happened in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
Police released the photos of two men wanted in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in the Bronx.

It happened as she was walking at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on East 173rd Street and Manor Avenue in the Soundview section.

According to police, the teen heard gunshots and suddenly felt pain.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. The girl is listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

So far there have been no arrests.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 20-years-old, thin build with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants, hooded sweatshirt and a multi-colored jacket.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 20-years-old, heavy build with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants, hooded sweatshirt and a dark colored hooded winter jacket.

Police are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance video from nearby stores.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen shotSoundviewBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
15-year-old girl shot in the Bronx
Top Stories
House explodes, terrifying people in several NJ towns
1 dead in Massapequa house fire
NYC lawmakers to push legalization of e-bikes, e-scooters
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
FBI: Body found during search for Hania Aguilar
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Some milk, yogurt sold in Brooklyn, Orange County recalled
Video: Gender reveal fail starts 73-square-mile wildfire
Show More
Navy: Error led to active shooter report at Walter Reed hospital
1st public hearing over MTA fare, toll hikes held in Manhattan
Street closures, security plans for Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Residents demand answers over water woes in NYCHA building
2 infants with bacterial infection die after outbreak at NJ hospital
More News