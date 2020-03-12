New photos released of suspects involved in brutal gang attack on girl in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released additional photos of the suspects wanted in connection to a brutal attack on a teenage girl in Brooklyn.

According to police, the people in the photos were part of a gang that chased down a 15-year-old girl on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights on Thursday, March 5.

Video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on the victim. They kicked and punched the girl until she was unconscious and then stole her Air Jordan sneakers.

Police say the girl's phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.

The girl was treated and released from the hospital.

So far, 12 teenagers have been arrested.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityassaultattackgang activityrobberypolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19 spread
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus NY Update: St. Patrick's parade postponed, NBA games suspended
NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed due to coronavirus
Coronavirus cases in Westchester rise; New Rochelle containment zone ordered
NBA suspends season until further notice after player tests positive for COVID-19
31 positive cases of coronavirus on Long Island
Show More
Coronavirus may be spreading among the community in NJ, officials say
3rd case of coronavirus confirmed by health officials in CT
NCAA tournament games to be played without fans
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
'Where's your (expletive) mask?': Asian woman attacked in NYC
More TOP STORIES News