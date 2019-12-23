New push for more cameras after violent weekend of subway incidents in New York City

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- After a string of violent crimes this weekend, there is new push to get local businesses involved in the efforts to increase public safety on New York City subway."Just this weekend where the shooting at this train station, we had an individual where someone had part of their finger bit off, we had a slashing and we had countless other incidents," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams outside of the 7th Avenue-Flatbush subway station on Monday.Adams announced with the North Flatbush Business Improvement District an effort to get businesses near subway stations in the area to tie into their surveillance systems to help investigators find those committing offenses on the subway."Have them install cameras that will point towards the street where an individual leaves or enters the subway system... to pay for one of their cameras that will point to towards the street area, point towards the train station here, and point towards the one across the street and even the train stations down the block," said Adams. "If we had that type of technology present, the individuals who ran into the subway system, discharged the bullet and fled the subway system, we would've had video footage."The weekend of violent crimes on the subway comes after the MTA voted late last week to hire hundreds of additional officers to patrol the subway system.There is no word on exactly how much money will be provided to help with the additional cameras. The idea was launched after the weekend of violent incidents."This will be another tool to aid in continuing and to ensure the safety of our shoppers, our neighbors, our business operators and our transit riders who are coming through the district daily," said James Ellis with the North Flatbush Avenue Business Improvement District.Riders were disturbed to hear about the violent crimes."I think generally it feels safe, but then you hear a story about a shooting, it's not safe enough," said straphanger Dennis Sughrue. "Anything they can do to enhance safety would make me feel better."----------