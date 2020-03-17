Coronavirus Updates: Mount Vernon, New York declares state of emergency

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- New restrictions go into effect in Mt. Vernon on Tuesday night.Nail salons, barbershops and spas must shut down in the ongoing effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.In Westchester where testing has been ramped up, the county continues to have the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases: 157 new infections were reported on Tuesday bringing the total to 370.In Mt. Vernon, there is only one confirmed case, but it's clear there are concerns about coronavirus.The mayor says her state of emergency declaration is aimed at staying ahead of the outbreak, closing businesses with a higher risk of transmission.The mayor is also asking businesses other than pharmacies, banks, grocery stores and gas stations to limit their operating hours from 11am and 5pm.It is a request, as is the voluntary curfew for residents between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.The New York State Department of Health has established a Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday - Sunday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.