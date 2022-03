EMBED >More News Videos A group of tenants in the Bronx called 7 On Your Side Investigates after a homeless man started living in the stairwell of their apartment building. Dan Krauth has more on this development.

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fire in a commercial building in downtown New Rochelle.The fire started in the Hamilton Avenue building just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday.The two-story building houses offices.North Avenue is closed through downtown New Rochelle.So far, no injuries are reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------