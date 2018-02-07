New Suffolk DA announces unit, tip line dedicated to fighting gangs

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --
New Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Wednesday the creation of a gang unit within the District Attorney's office.

The unit will have a full-time supervisor, eight full-time assistant district attorneys (ADAs), at least one of whom will speak Spanish, and six detective investigators. Any case that involves a suspected gang member will be assigned to the gang unit.

"By assigning these cases to ADAs who exclusively focus on gang cases, they will become experts on gang prosecutions, they will become experts on the gangs operating in Suffolk County, on the way they operate and on specific members here in Suffolk County," said Sini.

Sini said the unit will hold bi-weekly meetings with representatives from every police department in Suffolk County as well as with state and federal authorities, including New York State Police, Homeland Security, ATF and the FBI.

Sini also announced a gang member tip line. Residents who believe they know a gang member can report the person anonymously to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. People who provide tips which result in an arrest can receive up to a $5,000 cash reward.

"If you don't like the inside of a cell think of another way of life," Sini said, addressing gang members. "Because law enforcement from local police departments to the federal government and every member of the public is coming for you," he said.
