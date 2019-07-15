New video of 2 men wanted in fatal Bronx shooting

BRONX (WABC) -- Police have a better idea of who they are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx.It happened Thursday night at the corner of Field Place and Grand Concourse.Recently released video shows a man accost the victim, 31-year-old Richard Cepeda, in a building lobby and hold a gun to his head.As Cepeda tries to escape, a second suspect punches him in the face and tries to block him.The two suspects then shot at the victim as he tried to flee.The first individual is described as a black man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black/yellow du-rag, a white shirt, blue jeans, black/white sneakers.The second individual is described as a black man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap, a white shirt, black/white sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------