Video: Man attacked, threatened with golf club during attempted robbery on UWS in Central Park

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 72-year-old man was attacked and threatened with a golf club during an attempted robbery in Central Park. The men were caught on camera walking with the golf club.

The victim was sitting on a bench at West Drive and West 88th Street when the group approached him just after 11 p.m. on August 14th.

One waved a golf club while others demanded his money.

He shouted for police and they ran off on West Drive, exiting the park at West 90th Street.

The victim was not seriously hurt.



Police are looking for up to three suspects. No arrests have been made.

Surveillance video shows one of the apparent attackers walking out of the park, golf club in hand.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

