Video: Man attacked, threatened with golf club during attempted robbery on UWS in Central Park

The victim was sitting on a bench at West Drive and West 88th Street when the group approached him just after 11 p.m. on August 14th.
One waved a golf club while others demanded his money.
He shouted for police and they ran off on West Drive, exiting the park at West 90th Street.
The victim was not seriously hurt.
🚨WANTED🚨for AN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY of a 72 yr old in the vicinity of 88 Street & West Drive. #Upperwestside #Manhattan @NYPD22Pct on 08/14/19 @ 11:10 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen Them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/WJGGY15FwU— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 17, 2019
Police are looking for up to three suspects. No arrests have been made.
Surveillance video shows one of the apparent attackers walking out of the park, golf club in hand.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
