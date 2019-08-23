Video: Man attacked, threatened with golf club during attempted robbery on UWS in Central Park

🚨WANTED🚨for AN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY of a 72 yr old in the vicinity of 88 Street & West Drive. #Upperwestside #Manhattan @NYPD22Pct on 08/14/19 @ 11:10 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen Them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/WJGGY15FwU