New video, photos of man wanted in Jamaica alleyway rape

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for a rapist after a woman was pulled into an alleyway and sexually assaulted, and they're hoping new surveillance video will lead to an arrest.It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, January 18 on Jamaica Avenue near 163rd Street in Jamaica.Authorities say the 27-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk behind the suspect, who stopped and then grabbed the woman as she passed.He forcibly dragged her into a nearby alleyway, where she was raped.The suspect then fled the scene.EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospital/Queens with injuries to her head, body, arms and legs.Residents say the area can be dangerous at night."The alley is very dark during that time of the day," Selina Persaud said. "Nobody is out waiting for the bus so early in the morning. Maybe she's coming from work or whatever...when I come here, there's a lot of people waiting for the bus."The individual is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20s to mid 30s, approximately 5-foot-6. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, a dark colored ski cap, a tan vest, blue jeans and a black sweater.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------