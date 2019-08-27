New video of man wanted in stabbing, attempted sex assault of woman in NYC park

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police released new, clear video of the man they say is behind a disturbing attack in a Bronx park.
It happened early Sunday morning at Shoelace Park in the Wakefield section.
Authorities say the suspect seen in a surveillance video stabbed a 29-year-old woman multiple times before trying to sexually assault her. He then fled the scene.
Neighbors heard the woman's screams for help and called police. An eyewitness, who didn't want to be identified, said she saw -- from her third floor window -- the suspect running into the dark park and the woman on the street bleeding and crying for help.
The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where she is currently being treated.
Police are looking for the suspect who was seen walking down a nearby street shortly after the assault.
Neighbors say they have seen unsavory behavior in this park after dark, and this has women in the area feeling unsafe.
"It's very, very frightening," resident Rosario Ellis said. "I'm a single woman. There are a lot of single mothers that live in this building. We'd really like the cops to do something about it."
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
