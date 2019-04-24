New video of man wanted in vandalism of 42 LinkNYC kiosks in Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the vandalism from Chelsea.

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after more than three dozen LinkNYC kiosks were vandalized in Manhattan.

A spokesperson with LinkNYC says at least 42 kiosks have been smashed in the West Village and Chelsea, leaving a trail of destruction along 6th and 8th avenues and across 14th Street.

The first incident was reported April 19 at 15th Street and 5th Ave just after noon. A rock was used to smash the kiosk.

Several of the screens remained black, while a few others continued to display their standard programming. The most recent incident happened on Tuesday in broad daylight.

There are more than 1,000 kiosks throughout the five boroughs that provide internet access, a place to charge phones, and phone service.

"Someone who was disturbed decided to take it out and single those out. That would be my guess," a resident said.

"I don't know why anyone would destroy public property like that, I am really sad to see this," another resident said.

Security footage captured the person causing the damage and several good Samaritans called police to provide a suspect description.

No arrests have been made.

The vandal is described as a man with a light complexion with a beard. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue t-shirt, dark pants with a white stripe, and gray sneakers. Some witnesses say he was carrying an "I Love NY" bag.

LinkNYC provides a way to access the internet, a public service that for some is their only way to get internet service. A company spokesperson released the following statement:

"LinkNYC provides a valuable public service to many of the city's most vulnerable. The most dialed number using the tablet phone app is the EBT customer service line; and in a recent survey of LinkNYC users, 15% of respondents from New York said it is their only high speed internet connection. That number goes up to 29% in some areas of the city. When people vandalize Links, they impede on its ability to fund and deliver these services."



----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseawest villagemanhattannew york citycrimeinternetnypdvandalismsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
At least 30 LinkNYC kiosks vandalized in Manhattan
TOP STORIES
NYC driver accused of holding passenger against her will
NYC residents say raccoons have taken over their block
Woman hangs signs on A train after losing 'priceless' ring
Family: Boy, 6, killed when brick mantel collapsed on top of him
New video shows CT police shooting that injured woman
Nearly 200 fake sports rings seized at JFK Airport
Arrest made after woman killed in hit-and-run after Easter mass
Show More
Wisconsin man, 24, claims $768.4M Powerball jackpot prize
Chanel Lewis gets life in prison for Karina Vetrano murder
Officers suspended for not escorting EMS into ax murder scene
Missing woman found alive, trapped in car for days
Famous face of 'anti-drunk driving campaign' dies at 40
More TOP STORIES News