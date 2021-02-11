New video of man who hit ice cream shop worker in head with rock in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is new video of the man wanted for a brutal assault and robbery at an ice cream shop in Manhattan.

The video shows the man right after he got off a northbound M2 bus in Midtown, following the incident.

It happened at the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop on 3rd Avenue in Kips Bay on January 20 at 10:45 p.m.

The man demanded money from the woman working and then struck her in the head with a large rock.

The 23-year-old victim suffered a cut to her head and a concussion. She was taken to NYU Medical Center in stable condition. She was expected to recover.

Police believe the same person robbed two other women within a 10-day period.

Back on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. he allegedly stole a 32-year-old woman's purse in front of The Maze restaurant on West 32nd Street. She was not injured.

On January 7 at 2 p.m., the robber stole a 59-year-old woman's bag from the lobby of the Stewart Hotel on 7th Avenue. She was not injured.

Also, on January 13 inside Kaylee Restaurant on East 27th Street, the man feigned a weapon and demanded property from the 19-year-old store worker. The robber made off with the cash register containing about $400.

The only description of the robber is that he's between the ages of 20-30.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

