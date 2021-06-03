New video of suspects wanted in beating, slashing of man in Upper East Side subway station

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is new video of the suspects wanted for viciously attacking and robbing a man in a subway station on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Police say a woman was also seen with the suspects, and she is wanted for questioning.

The two male suspects are accused of following a 64-year-old into the Lexington Avenue-59th street station Sunday morning.

They then slashed the man's forehead and ran off with his cellphone and $150 in cash.

The victim was left with 12 stitches in his forehead, one eye swollen shut and the other has two more stitches.

"I feel angry and upset and sad," the victim, who asked to be identified only as H.M., said.

The victim spoke out saying he no longer plans to commute into the city to pray.

The new surveillance video shows these three individuals walking on East 64 Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues before the incident.

The men involved were wearing distinctive limited-edition footwear -- one wore NBA Timberlands and the other wore a rare Nike model.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

