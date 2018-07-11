New video released of suspect in Bronx park attempted rape

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video of suspect in Bronx park attempted rape.

Eyewitness News
NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have released new surveillance video of the man wanted in connection with an attempted rape inside a Bronx park.

Investigators say the suspect seen in the video released Wednesday is the man who grabbed a woman from behind and tried to rape her Monday morning as she jogged inside Bronx River Forest Park.

The woman managed to fight him off and was later able to take a picture of the man as she made her way out of the park.

The suspect is described as being 17 to 25 years old, with a slim build who was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, black shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeattempted rapesurveillance videobronx newsNorwoodBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Female jogger spots attempted rapist again in Bronx park
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News