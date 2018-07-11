NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --Police have released new surveillance video of the man wanted in connection with an attempted rape inside a Bronx park.
Investigators say the suspect seen in the video released Wednesday is the man who grabbed a woman from behind and tried to rape her Monday morning as she jogged inside Bronx River Forest Park.
The woman managed to fight him off and was later able to take a picture of the man as she made her way out of the park.
The suspect is described as being 17 to 25 years old, with a slim build who was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, black shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
