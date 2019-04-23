NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- New video of a police-involved shooting near the Yale campus in Connecticut that has sparked angry protests appears to show an officer shooting at an unarmed black man while he's raising his hands up in the air.
The video, provided by Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation, shows Hamden police Officer Devin Eaton stopping next to a Honda last Tuesday and getting out of his car.
Meanwhile, the Honda's door opens and both of Paul Witherspoon's hands appear to go up. Eaton can be seen jumping out and begin shooting almost instantly.
Witherspoon wasn't injured, but his girlfriend was shot in the torso.
Stephanie Washington is expected to survive.
Now, the Connecticut NAACP is calling for the FBI to take over the investigation.
Additionally, authorities say the two officers involved in the shooting had not turned on their body cameras.
Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said at a news conference Tuesday that Eaton turned on his camera only after shots were fired, but the camera captured the gunfire because of a function that recalls images from the moments before it is turned on.
He said the body camera and police vehicle camera of a Yale University police officer were also turned off.
Just a few hours after the shooting, Witherspoon talked to sister station WTNH about why he tried to get out of the car.
He said Eaton ordered him out of the car.
After they got out the car, they were more like, 'Put your (expletive) hands up and get the (expletive) out the car!'"
Police say the officers were responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
New video shows Connecticut police shooting that injured woman
TOP STORIES
Show More