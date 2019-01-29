New video shows suspects wanted in fatal Brooklyn shooting

New video shows the suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.Police say one of the suspects acted as a lookout while the other shot 19-year-old Devontee Cameron in the chest, killing him.It happened last Saturday night in Bushwick.Video shows the suspects get into an altercation with Cameron before he was shot.The first suspect is described as wearing a two-tone colored coat with a hood, blue jeans and black sneakers.The second suspect is described as wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants with white stripes on its side and black and gray sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------