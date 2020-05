Coronavirus News: NY churches plan slow reopening

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With key indicators dropped and more areas reopening, people are anxious to get back to life and that includes religious services.There has been no in-person mass here at St. Patrick's Cathedral and other houses of worship across the city since early March.President Trump on Friday deemed houses of worship essential and said he would like to see them open for in-person services again by today.In New York City opening churches and other religious institutions may take a little longer than elsewhere in the country.Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that New York will permit religious gatherings of up to 10 people starting Thursday.Worshipers must wear masks and follow social distancing protocols."I think, even at this time of stress and when people are so anxious and so confused, I think those religious ceremonies can be very comforting," Cuomo said. "But we need to find out how to do it and do it safely and do it smartly."Cardinal Timothy Dolan are preparing for a slow reopening of the archdiocese's 288 churches, saying that while communities will once again join together to pray, the experience will be very different.The "Faith Forward" plan emerged from a working group of priests, mostly pastors, over the past five or six weeks and was approved by medical experts. Its main focus is a staggered reopening open in a safe, gradual manner that also follows advice from health professionals and elected officials.There will be changes to seating and communion distribution, and priests will be testing weekly for the novel coronavirus. Holy water and missalettes have been removed, and masks will be required and available for those who need them.The Diocese of Brooklyn announced Friday their churches can reopen for private prayer and devotion beginning Tuesday, May 26.New Jersey is also opening churches with restrictions. The Diocese of Newark opened for private prayer and confession on Sunday.The governor and cardinal both agree houses of worship will be allowed to open when it can be done safely.