Coronavirus News: New York churches start reopening slowly under Cuomo's plan

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that New York would permit religious gatherings of up to 10.
Worshipers must wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.
The Brooklyn Diocese says 90% of their churches will reopen Tuesday morning for private prayer, funerals, and limited celebrations including weddings and baptisms.
"I think, even at this time of stress and when people are so anxious and so confused, I think those religious ceremonies can be very comforting," Cuomo said. "But we need to find out how to do it and do it safely and do it smartly."
Cardinal Timothy Dolan are preparing for a slow reopening of the archdiocese's 288 churches, saying that while communities will once again join together to pray, the experience will be very different.
The "Faith Forward" plan emerged from a working group of priests, mostly pastors, over the past five or six weeks and was approved by medical experts. Its main focus is a staggered reopening open in a safe, gradual manner that also follows advice from health professionals and elected officials.
There will be changes to seating and communion distribution, and priests will be testing weekly for the novel coronavirus. Holy water and missalettes have been removed, and masks will be required and available for those who need them.
New Jersey is also opening churches with restrictions. The Diocese of Newark opened for private prayer and confession on Sunday.
The governor and cardinal both agree houses of worship will be allowed to open when it can be done safely.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address