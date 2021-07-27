Pets & Animals

Beloved 'Bear 211' put down after being hit by vehicle

EMBED <>More Videos

Famed 'Bear 211' makes itself at home on New York deck

EASTON, Connecticut -- A Connecticut bear that became popular locally with its own Facebook page had to be put down by police after it was struck by a vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

Outpourings of grief were posted on the page after Easton police announced the death of the bear nicknamed "211" for the number on state environmental tags it had on both ears.



Police said they received a report shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday that a bear had been struck by a vehicle on Route 136 in Easton, which is just north of Bridgeport. When they arrived at the scene, officers said the bear was suffering from serious injuries and they had to put it down.

Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

RELATED | Video: Famed 'Bear 211' makes itself at home on New York deck
EMBED More News Videos

Video from previous story: A Westchester County family got the surprise of a lifetime after a black bear made itself right at home on their back porch.



"I'm physically crying. That poor, sweet, innocent soul," one person posted on Facebook.

"I can't get over how sad this is, this poor bear was so loved and followed," wrote another.

The Bear 211 Facebook page was created on May 28 and has nearly 5,000 members. People in several Connecticut towns and even Armonk, New York, posted photos and videos of 211 roaming through their properties and even taking a dip in their pool.

Several online postings criticized the driver of the vehicle that struck 211. But police said there is no law about hitting a bear with a vehicle and driving off, although the person may want to report it to police for car insurance purposes if there is damage to their vehicle.





----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsconnecticuteastonanimalbearanimals
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY, NJ have 'substantial' risk of COVID transmission: CDC
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
Man survives transformer explosion on NYC sidewalk
AccuWeather: Storm warnings, watches issued north of NYC
5 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized, 'some quite serious'
Emotional, captivating testimony on Day 1 of Jan. 6 hearings
Wu-Tang Clan album sale pays off 'Pharma Bro's' court debt
Show More
PD: Driver who hit Uber in deadly Long Island crash was speeding
CT furniture store owner arrested again, more victims come forward
Walmart will cover 100% of college tuition for its workers
Bergen Community College erases $5 million in student debt
Vaccination efforts increase in Nassau County amid CDC's new guidance
More TOP STORIES News