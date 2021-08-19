eviction

Demonstrators demand Hochul extend eviction moratorium at rally in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- New York tenants are demanding a new eviction moratorium from incoming Governor Kathy Hochul.

Thursday they gathered with elected officials at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn.

The rally comes after a U.S. Supreme Court decision granted landlords' request to block New York from enforcing the Eviction Prevention Act.

"We're here today to demand that the legislature immediately go back to session, to amend and extend the eviction moratorium to June 2022 and fix the emergency rental assistance program so that covid rent debt can be cleared," one protester said.

New York enacted the moratorium in 2020 and has extended it through august 31.

