Vans being used as illegal AirBnBs found on NYC streets, vehicles impounded

Sheriff's Road Patrol Deputies were busy this week impounding seven alleged fraudulent and illegally registered vans being used as Airbnb rentals on various streets in Manhattan. 🛑🚦🚔 pic.twitter.com/rBZ1TBZ2xt — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) September 25, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11040410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent state-owned vehicles to Del Rio to create a "steel wall" at the border. Democrats are angry the Biden administration used a Trump-era rule to allow deportations.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Vans being used as illegal AirBnBs were impounded off of the streets of New York City.The New York City Sheriff's Office working with the NYPD Document Fraud Unit discovered several "alleged fraudulent and illegally registered vans."As part of 'Operation Room Service," seven vans were taken off of city streets.The vans were parked on the street in the East Village and in Chelsea and all had New Jersey license plates.Their owners are accused of "a variety of alleged offenses."Investigators were tipped off in part by a YouTube video review of one of the vans.----------