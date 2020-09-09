reopen nyc

100,000 school bus seats available for NYC students on 1st day of school

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there will be 100,000 school bus seats available for New York City students by the first day of school on September 21.



Students and adults on board buses will be required to wear masks.

The mayor also said social distancing will be enforced, windows on the buses will be opened, and the buses will undergo a nightly cleaning.

Bus companies will be provided personal protective equipment.

Mayor de Blasio said that every bus garage will have electrostatic sprayers and some 300,000 masks available.

Family notifications of bus service began on Wednesday and all families will be notified by the end of the week.

