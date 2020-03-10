Coronavirus NY News: 3 Rockland County schools to close due to coronavirus

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Three students tested positive for the coronavirus forcing the East Ramapo School District in Rockland County to cancel classes at 3 schools for two weeks.
They are among five students tested and believed to be related to two adult residents, a man and woman, who learned of their exposure after working with a caterer at a New Rochelle synaogue.
The students attend Hempstead Elementary, Pomona Middle School and Ramapo High School.
"These schools are now considered potential exposure sites and anyone who visited the schools on the exposure dates may have been exposed to COVID-19 and must precautionary quarantine for fourteen days. This includes all faculty, staff, students, visitors and parents who spent time within the schools," County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said.
Anyone who visited those schools in Rockland County may have been exposed to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and must precautionary quarantine:
It is recommended that Rockland residents take the following precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19):
- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
- Avoid shaking hands.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.
The New York State Department of Health has established a Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday - Sunday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New York State information about coronavirus
New York City information about coronavirus
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Coronavirus NY News: 3 Rockland County schools to close due to coronavirus
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News