MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A flight was forced to return to a terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after concern that a passenger might have been infected with the novel coronavirus.The Delta plane was about to take off for Seattle Monday night when the traveler shared with someone that they may have been exposed to the virus previously.The airline says the crew onboard consulted with aviation medical consultants, who recommended the customer be evaluated.