Sports

Sunday's COVID announcement won't change things for Nets' Kyrie Irving

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Governor Kathy Hochul announces statewide school mask mandate will be lifted Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's announcement easing COVID restrictions will not change things for Kyrie Irving.

The NBA star only plays for the Brooklyn Nets when they are on the road like they were in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

New York City's vaccine mandate remains in effect for anyone who wants to enter a restaurant, bar, theater, or arena like the Barclays Center.



The soonest the city rules could change is March 7.

"Additionally, New York City's numbers continue to go down day after day, so, as long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also lift Key2NYC requirements. This will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York," said Mayor Eric Adams.

RELATED | COVID Omicron Updates: Coronavirus started in market in Wuhan, China: Studies claim'
EMBED More News Videos

Two new studies claim to provide definitive evidence that COVID-19 started in a wet market in Wuhan, China.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbrooklynnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthbrooklyn netsnbabasketballsportscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov Hochul announces statewide school mask mandate will lift Wednesday
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Executive order prevents NY from doing business with Russian entities
Murdered single mother Nisaa Walcott 'wore her heart on her sleeve'
Man arrested after woman beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery
People gather in NYC to show support for those suffering in Ukraine
AccuWeather: February ends on cold note
Show More
COVID Updates: Coronavirus started in market in China: Studies claim
Man sexually abused woman after following her home: police
Woman found dead after fire breaks out at Brooklyn apartment building
What is SWIFT? Why US, allies are targeting Russian banks
Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian invasion
More TOP STORIES News