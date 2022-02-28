Sunday's COVID announcement won't change things for Nets' Kyrie Irving

The NBA star only plays for the Brooklyn Nets when they are on the road like they were in Milwaukee on Saturday night.
New York City's vaccine mandate remains in effect for anyone who wants to enter a restaurant, bar, theater, or arena like the Barclays Center.
The soonest the city rules could change is March 7.
"Additionally, New York City's numbers continue to go down day after day, so, as long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also lift Key2NYC requirements. This will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York," said Mayor Eric Adams.
