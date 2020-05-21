64-year-old woman attacked, raped on Manhattan street

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who raped a woman in a brutal caught-on-camera attack in East Harlem, and they're hoping surveillance of the suspect will lead to an arrest.The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in front of 301 East 111th Street, where police say an unknown individual approached the 64-year-old victim from behind, placed her in a choke hold, and knocked her to the ground.The individual exposed himself and raped the woman before fleeing on CitiBike in an unknown direction.The victim was discovered by passersby, and EMS responded to the scene and transported her to Metropolitan Hospital.She was unconscious at the time, and she remains in a medically induced coma."He just walked up to her, had a very brief conversation, put her in a headlock and took her down," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. "This is a very, very ugly, vicious incident...We got to get him off the streets as quickly as possible just to make sure he doesn't do this to anybody else.The attacker is described as a male with a dark complexion, medium build, and short straight dark hair.He was last seen wearing a long black coat, black jeans, black hat, black scarf, blue and gray sneakers with a blue surgical mask.There is no known motive for the attack at this time.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------