Man who posed as food delivery worker in East Village wanted in deadly shooting

Davon Venable, 30, was killed inside his family's apartment at the Lillian Wald Houses on Friday night.
A police source says the gunman knocked on the door, which was answered by the victim's father.
The suspect asked if someone had called for an Uber before pulling out a gun and firing. Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled on a bike.
