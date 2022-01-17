Man who posed as food delivery worker in East Village wanted in deadly shooting

By Eyewitness News
Man who posed as food delivery worker wanted in deadly shooting

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a man posed as a food delivery worker to enter a building in the East Village, where he shot and killed a man.

Davon Venable, 30, was killed inside his family's apartment at the Lillian Wald Houses on Friday night.

A police source says the gunman knocked on the door, which was answered by the victim's father.



The suspect asked if someone had called for an Uber before pulling out a gun and firing. Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled on a bike.

