5 injured when fire breaks out in Hamilton Heights apartment

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five people were injured in an apartment fire in Manhattan.

The 2-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of the 6-story building on 601 West 135th Street in Hamilton Heights.

ALSO READ | Off-brand hand sanitizer catches fire, woman severely burned

Officials say the injuries are minor, and the patients were being evaluated on the scene.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

