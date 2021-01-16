Naked man electrocuted during fight on subway tracks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9727538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Raw video of a fight on a Harlem subway platform that caused a naked man to be electrocuted.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9693899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has an update on a crash with a police cruiser that sent an SUV into a home in North Babylon.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A naked man was electrocuted after a fight at a subway station in Harlem.Police say the naked man, who appeared to be emotionally disturbed, pushed another man onto the tracks at 110 Street-Central Park North station around 4 p.m. Saturday.Cellphone video captured the moment the man pushed the other rider onto the tracks with a train fast approachingA Good Samaritan jumped down on the tracks to help the man who was pushed. The naked suspect then jumped on the tracks and began to fight with the Good Samaritan. The suspect was then shoved, and he touched the third rail and was electrocuted.Lawreese Fluellen saw it all go down, and stood there in shock."I see a gentleman out on the tracks, and there was another gentleman trying to help him, then this naked guy just jumps down," he saidThe two other men are expected to be okay - one went to St. Luke's with non-life-threatening injuries.----------