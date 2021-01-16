Naked man electrocuted during fight on subway tracks

Police say the naked man, who appeared to be emotionally disturbed, pushed another man onto the tracks at 110 Street-Central Park North station around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cellphone video captured the moment the man pushed the other rider onto the tracks with a train fast approaching
WATCH | Cellphone video captured the moment the man pushed the other rider onto the tracks with a train fast approaching:
A Good Samaritan jumped down on the tracks to help the man who was pushed. The naked suspect then jumped on the tracks and began to fight with the Good Samaritan. The suspect was then shoved, and he touched the third rail and was electrocuted.
Lawreese Fluellen saw it all go down, and stood there in shock.
"I see a gentleman out on the tracks, and there was another gentleman trying to help him, then this naked guy just jumps down," he said
The two other men are expected to be okay - one went to St. Luke's with non-life-threatening injuries.
MORE NEWS | Crash with police cruiser sends SUV into Long Island home; Car and house catch fire, officer airlifted
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip