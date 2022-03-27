Society

Mayor Adams planning to remove homeless encampments from NYC streets: NY Times report

EMBED <>More Videos

NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

NEW YORK CITY -- New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on city streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments.

Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday, but provided few details.

It comes a month after he announced a push to remove homeless people from the city's sprawling subway system in response to assaults and other aggressive behavior.

"We're going to rid the encampments off our street and we're going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services," he told the Times. "I'm telling my city agencies to do an analysis block by block, district by district, identify where the encampments are, then execute a plan to give services to the people who are in the encampments, then to dismantle those encampments."

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.



Adams did not say where people living in the encampments would go, and acknowledged officials cannot force anyone to go to a homeless shelter. He expected the effort to begin within two weeks.

"We can't stop an individual from sleeping on the street based on law, and we're not going to violate that law," he said. "But you can't build a miniature house made out of cardboard on the streets. That's inhumane."

In its most recent estimate in January 2021, the city said about 1,100 people were living in parks and on the streets - a number seen by many advocates as an undercount. Most of the roughly 50,000 homeless people in the city stay in shelters.

ALSO READ | Newark Police seeing disturbing uptick in stolen cars
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has more on the uptick of stolen cars in Newark.



People who are homeless and their advocates have said removing street encampments only results in people moving from one spot to another.

An increasing number of cities across the country including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., have been removing encampments and taking other steps to address homelessness that would have been unheard of years ago.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citysheltereric adamshomeless
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
On The Red Carpet: Oscar Sunday Preview
Oscars predictions: Sandy Kenyon has his picks for top awards
Can the Saint Peter's Peacocks prevail vs North Carolina?
Man stabbed to death after possible fender bender in the Bronx
AccuWeather: Cooler shower
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Show More
7-year-old girl shot on Long Island
Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Queens
Funeral held for 87-year-old grandmother shoved to her death
Be Kind: NJ woman cheers up veteran father with car parade
Why Oscars red carpet will be most important one in years
More TOP STORIES News