Multiple injuries reported after car smashes into bodega in Hamilton Heights

By Eyewitness News
Multiple injuries reported after car crashes into bodega in Hamilton Heights

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An SUV smashed into the front of a bodega in Upper Manhattan on Sunday night.

The car careened into NYC Organic Deli on Broadway at 136th Street around 8:30 p.m. after colliding with another vehicle.



A pedestrian was hit and is now in critical condition.

Five other people were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Inspectors are now trying to assess the structural stability of the building.

