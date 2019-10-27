New York City subway system marks its 115th anniversary

NEW YORK -- The New York City subway is celebrating its 115th anniversary Sunday.

it was back on October 27, 1904 that the Interborough Rapid Transit subway along Manhattan's east side connecting City Hall with Harlem first opened for business.

That line was owned by a private company. In following years, another private company and a city-owned company also opened subway lines.

The lines came together in what's now the city subway system in 1940.

That initial line consisted of 28 stations in Manhattan. Now, there are more than 400 across the boroughs.

A vintage train will run between Times Square and 96th Street and there will be a special anniversary exhibit at the New York Transit Museum.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

