Mayor Adams makes first remarks after returning from border

In his first comments since returning from El Paso, Mayor Adams was asked if he would consider suspending this city's status as a sanctuary city. CeFaan Kim has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In his first comments since returning from El Paso, Mayor Adams was asked if he would consider suspending this city's status as a sanctuary city.

The mayor says that is off the table, but he will consider large venues and arenas to house migrants - he also says moving them upstate would be a win for upstate too.

"We have no more room," Adams said.

Fresh off his tour of the southern border, Mayor Adams was asked what his other options were.

Adams says he would consider stadiums or arenas for migrants. He also says that smaller, upstate cities will benefit from taking in asylum seekers.

"I think it's a win-win. We have many municipalities throughout our state that are suffering in population that are dealing with the need of employees," said Adams.

The mayor meanwhile has made a mutual aid request to the state.

A spokesperson for Governor Hochul acknowledged the city needs more help but is punting to Washington. In a statement, she said,

"We are reviewing the City's recent requests. But it is not sustainable for local OR state governments to shoulder this burden; the federal government must do more to both fund localities and to deal with the crisis holistically."

The mayor, meanwhile is now trading barbs with the city comptroller of the migrant crisis. Brad Lander criticized the mayor's trip to the Southern Border, tweeting Sunday that it wouldn't help secure emergency aid.

On Tuesday, Mayor Adams took his shot at the Comptroller.

"His first tweet to call for help was during the State of the State. The people had been going through this for months. For months," Adams said, "I just think when people are disingenuine, it just bothers me."

In a statement, the Comptroller's Office said,

"Since September, the Comptroller has been consistently calling for the federal and state government to step up to aid the City so that we can welcome immigrants with open arms."

